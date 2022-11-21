It’s November, 2022, in the northern hemisphere, and while a lot of sleeping dogs would probably love it if you let them lie, Mutt Motorcycles has apparently been wide awake and hard at work. The company, which is based in Birmingham, U.K., specializes in stylish, small-displacement machines of the kind that are much more popular in Europe and Asia than in the U.S.

A new Mutt model family is on its way for 2023 called the DRK-01. Like many previous Mutt model families, it will be available in both 125cc and 250cc versions, to suit a variety of rider needs and preferences. So, apart from styling and naming, what’s new about the DRK-01?

While full details aren’t available just yet, the DRK-01 is apparently Mutt’s first-ever line to feature liquid-cooling, instead of the more traditional air-cooling found on previous models. The folks at Mutt HQ designed the DRK-01 from scratch—and there’s a new powerplant and a six-speed gearbox involved.

Thankfully, 2023 isn’t too far off—but it is also an entire twelve-months long, and Mutt hasn’t specified when in 2023 we can expect to see the DRK-01's details finally unveiled. Hopefully, we’ll learn more information and see a full spec sheet sometime in the first half of the year.

For the time being, there’s currently a landing page up on the Mutt Motorcycles website for the DRK-01. It has a form where you can input your personal details (full name, email address, postal address, and so on) if you’d like to register your interest in this line. The company is active across multiple social media channels, so it won’t be any surprise if we see future information in more than one place.

Observationally speaking, Mutt isn’t shy about sharing information on its newest bikes in multiple places, so we’d expect the same to hold true of the DRK-01 once the time comes for it to start making appearances out in the world. We look forward to learning more about it in the new year, after all the excitement of the holidays has quieted down just a bit.