UK-Based Lexmoto Presents The Sporty Nexus 125 Commuter Scooter

U.K.-based motorcycle manufacturer Lexmoto is best known for its sporty and stylish beginner-friendly motorcycles. The brand, which sources its products from Chinese manufacturers, has a rather attractive selection of sportbikes in the form of its LXS and LXR models. Apart from these pint-sized pocket rockets, Lexmoto also has a rather impressive selection of scooters. The latest of which is the Nexus 125.

Defying the popular norm of retro-inspired scooters of this displacement, the Lexmoto Nexus 125 adopts a thoroughly modern, almost sportbike-inspired design. It incorporates angular, edgy bodywork, and split LED headlights that are very much reminiscent of KTM's styling. Meanwhile, the pointed front fender which extends beyond the bodywork of the scooter, gives the Nexus an adventurous look.

As for its performance, we find much more familiar technology. The Nexus 125 is powered by a beginner-friendly 125cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, and sends power to the rear wheel via a conventional CVT, as is the case with nearly all scooters of this displacement. Top speed is rated at 110 kilometers per hour, or 69 miles per hour – but don't really expect to be hitting this speed that often in the city.

Despite having the heart of a 125cc scooter, the Lexmoto Nexus 125 has rather imposing dimensions, and could be easily mistaken as a much bigger two-wheeler. It as a wheelbase of 1,600 millimeters, and a total length of 2,230 millimeters. It keeps its seat height fairly low, though, at 760 millimeters, ensuring that it remains accessible to a wide selection of riders. Overall, Lexmoto's newest sporty scooter tips the scales at just 185 kilograms.

Lastly, on the tech side of the equation, the Nexus 125 is fitted with a rather large seven-inch instrument cluster. Under the seat, there's enough storage space for you to house your daily essentials, and large handles and retractable foot pegs make riding two-up a walk in the park. Lexmoto dazzles first-timers and seasoned riders alike with creature comforts such as keyless ignition, and full-LED lights. In terms of pricing, the Lexmoto Nexus 125 is available in the U.K. for 3,249.99 Pounds, or the equivalent of about $4,143 USD.