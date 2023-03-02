Sinnis Motorcycles Launches Seven-Year Warranty Program In The U.K.

Sinnis Motorcycles is a popular motorcycle manufacturer targeted towards beginners in the U.K. market. Among their offerings include sportbike, naked, and adventure models, most of which equipped with 125cc, single-cylinder engines. Based in Brighton, United Kingdom, Sinnis is able to market its models at attractive prices thanks to Chinese manufacturing carried out in partner factories.

Models like the GPX125 offer first-time riders the riding experience of bigger bikes thanks to its larger proportions, while keeping performance approachable and compliant with A1 licensing regulations. Apart from allowing beginners to learn the ropes on two wheels, Sinnis now does this while offering additional peace of mind thanks to its new seven-year, unlimited mileage warranty program.

That's right, Sinnis Motorcycles is the first manufacturer in the U.K. to offer this kind of extensive warranty coverage. Clearly, Sinnis has a lot of faith in its products, and the move of offering a seven-year warranty coverage is proof of this. According to Sinnis' official press release, the warrant covers all major components of the motorcycle, ensuring peace of mind that riders can go about their journeys safely. In the event that something does go wrong, Sinnis says that it has thousands of spare and replacement parts on stock in their U.K.-based warehouse, all available with next-day delivery.

Included in the warranty program is 24/7 roadside assistance, although this is only available for the first year of registration. Of course, other standard warranty coverage applies such as the repair or replacement of standard parts and accessories as a result of a manufacturing defect. It's also nice to know that the time and labor of Sinnis authorized workshops is also part of warranty coverage, in the event warranty-related repairs need to be done.

When time comes to sell your bike, Sinnis can also facilitate the transfer of warranty coverage to the next owner, allowing folks looking to buy a used Sinnis motorcycle to also enjoy the peace of mind offered by the extended warranty program. Last but not least, Sinnis states that the seven-year warranty coverage is offered with unlimited mileage, which means you can ride as much as you want, as far as you want, with peace of mind.