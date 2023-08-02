Keeway Joins ADV Scooter Trend With New Vieste 300 XDV

The growing trend of adventure-inspired scooters is evidenced by new additions to the market from the likes of Peugeot, who recently debuted the XP400 in the European and Asian markets. Other up and coming brands have been launching their own adventure-ready scooters, with the latest being European-designed and Chinese-owned Keeway.

A member of the Qianjiang Group, Keeway shares an umbrella with the likes of QJ Motor, Benelli, and MBP. Operating predominantly in the European market, Keeway’s offerings are often beginner-focused, or targeted to motorcyclists on a budget. Its newest model, the Vieste 300 XDV, seeks to give scooteristas the ability to go beyond the beaten path, taking up the form of an ADV scooter.

From a technological standpoint, the new Vieste 300 XDV isn’t exactly new, as it’s built on the Vieste 300 platform, a road-going commuter scooter. The XDV, however, is differentiated by different bodywork and beefed up suspension. More specifically, it’s rocking inverted front forks from KYB with 90 millimeters of travel, as well as a pair of KYB shocks at the back complete with piggyback reservoirs. The ADV scooter comes to a stop with J.Juan front and rear disc brakes with a 240-millimeter rotor at the front and a 220-millimeter rotor at the back.

Of course, aggressive bodywork accompanies the beefed up underpinnings, and a lot of the Vieste 300 XDV’s styling is inspired by bigger, more performance-oriented adventure bikes. When looked at from the side, it’s hard not to think that Keeway’s designers borrowed quite a few styling cues from Honda’s ADV160, as well as even from the recently launched Peugeot XP400. It gets a large windscreen, a step-up saddle for comfy two-up riding, and passenger grab handles for extra convenience. Up front, illumination is provided by full-LED lights.

From a performance standpoint, the Keeway Vieste 300 XDV offers a respectable 25 horsepower at 8,250 rpm, and 16.8 pound-feet of torque at 7,000 rpm. It’s powered by a 278cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine.

In Europe, Keeway has launched the Vieste 300 XDV at a promotional price of 3,990 Euros, translating to about $4,380 USD, until the end of September, 2023. Once October rolls around, the price is said to increase to 4,290 Euros, or about $4,700 USD.