The 2022 Adventure Rallye held in 2023. KTM Australia 2022 schedule was pushed back due to unforeseen flooding in the region in its supposed late 2022 kick-off date. The event, however, pushed through in February 2023.

KTM Australia’s decision to postpone the event only made riders more excited for the actual event date, and KTM has the video to prove it.

Now in its sixth year, the annual KTM Australia Adventure Rallye: High Country saw 150 KTM Adventurers go on an epic five-day ride of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) through Lake Hume through Mansfield, Bright, Dargo, and Dinner Plain, all dressed and decked out in orange.

The route was set by KTM Australia’s team, and the brand experience had it all, from amazing tracks, friendly overnight destinations, and the camaraderie that the adventure community is known for. It’s also worth noting that Australia is one of the birthplaces of adventure riding, and the segment’s roots can be traced back to the outbacks of the beautiful country down under.

Chris Birch, one of the more well-known adventure riders in the world, was also part of his home country’s KTM event. Known for his wild rides, his philosophy of “say no to slow,” and his affiliation with Team Orange, he was a perfect fit as one of the prime personalities joining the adventure ride with the rest of the participants.

A lot of the terrain that the riders encountered on the trip had a lot of elevation changes, ruts, and mud—lots of mud. Don’t believe me? Well, the 51-minute-long video will probably give you enough mud and off-road action to sort of scratch your adventure itch for a little while.

There were a lot of kilometers to ride, a ton of corners to slide, spills, thrills, and a whole lot of dirt-slinging action. The video ends with the usual celebrations, dinner, beer, and a few closing remarks from KTM Australia. Relive the action in this video right linked above.