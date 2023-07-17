Spanish Motorcycle Brand Wottan Unveils The Storm-X Maxi-Scooter In Europe

Maxi-scooters have been growing in popularity across Europe and Asia in recent years. More and more city-dwellers are appreciating the convenience of a scooter that can be ridden daily, with the long-distance touring capabilities of full-size touring bikes. That said, even beginners are getting in on the maxi-scooter fun with the introduction of a variety of small-displacement maxi-scooters.

Now, the notion of a small-displacement maxi-scooter may seem like an oxymoron, and indeed, this is true to a certain extent. After all, the “maxi” in maxi-scooter means big – as in these scooter’s should be more capable than a traditional scooter. While small-displacement maxi-scooters feature tiny engines, they do, however, offer some additional creature comforts than their more barebones cousins. Take, for example, the new Storm-X maxi-scooter from Spanish manufacturer Wottan.

We’ve talked about Wottan a few times before, and its growing selection of scooters in the European market. Spanish in origin, the company has a partnership with Chinese motorcycle brand Taro, from whom Wottan sources the bikes and ships them over to Europe. In the case of the Storm-X, it offers a rugged and practical option for beginners and seasoned riders alike, as its 125cc engine means it’s A1-compliant, and its practical features mean that it can be appreciated by all.

From a styling perspective, the Wottan Storm-X follows in the footsteps of the growing adventure-scooter segment occupied by the likes of the Honda ADV160 and Peugeot XP400. Though not explicitly described as such, the Storm-X features rugged styling cues and taller ground clearance than what you’d expect from a traditional scooter. Its sporty bodywork is contoured and features a lot of angles, giving it a sporty aesthetic and the illusion of size.

As for performance, it sits at the threshold of A1 compliance, with a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with 14.6 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque. This means its approachable enough even for first timers, while providing enough power to make for a pleasurable and confidence-inspiring ride in and around the city.

The scooter is underpinned by more basic components such as standard telescopic forks up front and a pair of shock absorbers at the back. Front and rear disc brakes suggest that the scooter should be capable of stopping at a dime, though it’s still unconfirmed whether it gets ABS or a more scooter-focused combined braking system (CBS).

Once launched, the Wottan Storm-X is poised to be one of the most affordable beginner-friendly options in the European market. For just 2,900 Euros, or approximately $3,259 USD, you could get yourself a stylish, practical scooter for urban excursions.