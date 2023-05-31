The 2024 Honda ADV160 is finally touching down Stateside, complete with a slight bump in displacement from the previous version’s 149.3cc up to 156.9cc. As Honda points out, that makes it freeway-legal in many states where it wasn’t before. There’s more to the update than just the displacement bump, though, so let’s take a look.

The 2024 Honda ADV160 is powered by a 156.9cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 60mm x 55mm. It has an automatic transmission (twist and go, like many modern scooters) and is belt driven.

Suspension is provided by Showa and consists of a 31mm telescopic fork offering 5.1 inches of travel up front, in addition to twin shocks in the rear that offer 4.1 inches of travel. Brakes consist of a single caliper up front and a 240mm brake disc, while the rear still gets a single 131mm drum brake in the rear, much like the outgoing ADV150. The 2024 ADV160 rolls on a pair of alloy wheels that measure 14 inches in front and 13 inches in the rear, which are not uncommon modern scooter sizes.

Gallery: 2023 Honda ADV160, 2024 Honda Grom, and 2024 Honda PCX

10 Photos

What else is new on the 2024 ADV160, apart from the engine? Quite a bit, actually. The little adventure-styled scoot now gets Honda Selectable Torque Control—it's not just for Africa Twins and other larger Honda bikes anymore. Also, the new frame used for the ADV160 results in a seat height that is just over half an inch shorter than before. Honda also says that it’s reshaped the seat, resulting in a lower seat height of 30.1 inches.

Underseat storage capacity has also grown by two liters, so it can now offer a total of 30 liters of storage space. The adjustable windscreen has been lengthened, so it’s a little bit taller and more protective. Likewise, the bodywork has been restyled to include wider leg shields for increased protection from the elements there. As the cherry on top, the ADV160 also gets a new digital LCD meter on the dash. (As a fan of the ADV150 when I got spend time with one in 2021, I have to say that I’m intrigued by the ADV160’s updates and look forward to checking one out in the future.)

Honda also announced the return of both the Grom and the PCX for 2024 at the same time as its introduction of the 2024 ADV160. Pricing and availability vary for all three machines. The 2024 Honda ADV160 will be available in the US sometime in July 2023, in your choice of Red Metallic or Pearl Smoky Gray colorways. MSRP will be $4,499.

Different 2024 Honda Grom variants will be available at different times, according to American Honda. The regular 2024 Grom and Grom ABS will be available in June 2023, while the 2024 Grom SP won’t be available until August. Pricing starts at $3,599 for the Grom, rises to $3,699 for the Grom SP, and tops out at $3,799 for the Grom ABS. Available colors for the base Grom are Blue Raspberry, Pearl White, or Nitric Orange; for the Grom SP, it’s only Matte Gray Metallic; and for the Grom ABS, it’s only Pearl White.

Finally, the 2024 Honda PCX (which received the 156.9cc engine update a year prior to the ADV160) will be available from American Honda dealerships starting in June 2023. Only one color will be offered this year, and it’s Matte Brown Metallic. MSRP is listed as $4,149.