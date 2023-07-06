CSC Presents The ES5 Electric Scooter For Urban Excursions

Electric scooters are becoming all the rage in the European and Asian markets. A lot of these new e-scooters come from Chinese manufacturers who, through years of developing battery and electric motor tech, have become experts when it comes to low-power electric vehicles. Take, for example, the ES5 electric scooter. Sold in the U.S. under CSC branding, the scooter packs impressive tech and respectable performance.

The ES5 originates from Chinese manufacturer Cineco, a company that's affiliated with a bigger company, Zongshen, whom we've talked about quite a bit in the past. Zongshen is one of the more reputable Chinese brands, so we can surely expect decent quality from an electric two-wheeler like the ES5. As for its specs, it keeps things incredibly simple and user-friendly, making it an ideal day-to-day commuter, especially if your trips don't usually necessitate the use of the freeway.

The CSC ES5 is limited to a top speed of 52.8 miles per hour (85 kilometers per hour), and is powered by a mid-mounted electric motor. Nominal power output is rated at five kilowatts, but the scooter has a max power rating of eight kilowatts, translating to about 11 horsepower. This gives it performance similar to that of a 125cc gasoline-powered scooter.

As for the scooter's battery, it has a combined capacity of 5.58 kilowatt-hours, spread across three 60-volt, 31-ampere-hour lithium-ion battery packs. One of the key features of this setup is the batteries' low weight, with each weighing just 3.12 kilograms. Each of the batteries is removable, and combined, they promise a range of up to 69 miles (110 kilometers) on a single charge. When plugged into a regular household socket, the batteries should take about eight hours to fully charge.

Moving on to the technology side of the story, we find a pleasantly modern dashboard consisting of a full-color TFT panel. The scooter even gets a Bluetooth speaker, in case you want to blast your tunes as you ride. A handy USB socket allows you to charge your gadgets on the go, and a built-in dashcam records your adventures and keeps track of your journeys. The scooter rolls on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels, while the low 780-millimeter seat height means it's accessible to riders of all shapes and sizes.

In terms of pricing and availability, the CSC ES5 retails for $5,295 USD, with a $300 USD deposit upon ordering. According to CSC's official website, the scooter is offered in three colors consisting of Lightning White with Storm Blue, Lightning White with Wizard Green, and Charcoal with Passion Orange. Deliveries are expected to commence in October or November, 2023.