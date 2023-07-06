India is undoubtedly one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the world. In 2022 alone, more than 16 million brand new motorcycles were sold in the Indian market. Unlike the Western markets, motorcycles are seen as essentials, rather than toys and recreational vehicles, in India. If you've ever been to the Asian country, or at least seen pictures of the busy metropolis, you'd know just how important a role motorcycles play in daily mobility.

There are quite a few big players in the Indian motorcycle market who are otherwise unknown in the western market. One of them is Hero MotoCorp, although the brand has recently made headlines thanks to its partnership with Harley-Davidson and the launch of the highly anticipated X440. Other than its exploits with the MoCo, however, Hero's operations are limited mostly to the Asian and Latin American markets. That being said, in terms of sheer volumes alone, Hero is one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the world.

In June, 2023, Hero MotoCorp managed to sell a whopping 436,993 motorcycles in India. This accounts for a substantial market share of about 32 percent, making it clear that a lot of Indian commuters rely on Hero's machines for their daily mobility needs. The arrival of the monsoon season, as well as a number of positive economic indicators – such as the upcoming festive season – are pointing to even more demand for Hero MotoCorp, so the brand is certainly expecting impressive performance for the remainder of 2023.

The launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 will also undeniably boost Hero's reputation, not just in the Indian market, but the rest of the world. The small-displacement Harley is a first for both companies. On the one hand, it marks Harley-Davidson's smallest-displacement model, and the only one with a single-cylinder engine in its modern day lineup. On the other hand, the bike is Hero MotoCorp's first foray into the premum segment, and is proof that it has the chops to go up against other premium manufacturers in India, such as Royal Enfield and Jawa.