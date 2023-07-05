Chinese Manufacturer QJ Motor Updates The SRV 700 Flash Cruiser

QJ Motor is one of the most aggressive manufacturers in the world when it comes to rolling out new models. With ties to the Geely Group, it's no surprise that this motorcycle manufacturing giant has so much resources to its disposal. Now more than ever, it's clear that QJ Motor is ramping up its new model releases, as it's eyeing to build its presence in the global market.

As the saying goes, "race on Sunday, sell on Monday," QJ Motor has made a strong foray into the world of motorsports, with its logo now prominently seen in the paddocks of the MotoGP. As a major sponsor of Gresini Racing's Moto2 team, QJ Motor's color are also prominently displayed on the race bikes for the world to see. That being said, as QJ Motor builds brand awareness in the world of racing, it's clearly gearing up for enhanced market presence across the globe.

One of the newest models in the Chinese manufacturers lineup is the new and improved SRV 700 Flash, or also known as the Flash 700 in the Chinese market. As is the case with most other manufacturers, QJ Motor's 700cc platform is modular in a sense that it's used on a variety of models. Apart from the SRV 700, there's also the SRK 700 naked bike, as well as the Enduro SRT 700 adventure bike. Performance-wise, these bikes rival the likes of Kawasaki's 650cc range and Yamaha's CP2-powered 700cc models.

In the case of the SRV 700, it's powered by a 693cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with architecture similar to that of yet another Chinese manufacturer – CFMOTO. With 76 horsepower and 48 pound-feet of torque, it's sure to provide quite a confidence-inspiring ride. As for the bike's underpinnings, it makes use of a conventional steel frame with a rear monoshock offset to the right side of the bike. Front suspension consists of an inverted front fork, while the bike features dual-channel ABS with a dual disc brake setup at the front and a single disc at the rear. The bike rolls on 16-inch wheels fore and aft.

Interestingly, QJ Motor is offering the SRV 700 Flash in two options – a chain-drive and a belt-drive. It's not entirely sure just yet if both models will be sold alongside each other, or if they're to be designated for different markets. With that, we're looking at a cruiser that's pretty approachable in terms of performance and dimensions, as it tips the scales at 208 kilograms.

QJ Motor is anticipated to release the SRV 700 Flash in the European market within 2023. Over in China, this bike is already available at 39,999 Yuan, translating to about $5,544 USD. If and when it makes its way to the European market, however, we can expect it to retail for close to the 7,000-Euro mark, or about $7,618 USD. Given this pricing structure, chances are the QJ Motor SRV 700 Flash will make for quite a tempting alternative to the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S, which retails close to 9,000 Euros, or about $9,800 USD.