QJ Motor recently launched the Fortress 350, its very first model in the maxiscooter segment, and it was designed in collaboration with Ricardo Motorcycles.

Historically, QJ Motor’s scooters never cracked displacements above 250ccs and this new scooter is a new model from the brand that claims a few firsts. The launch of the Fortress is also in line with the rest of QJ's other endeavors which include new engines and models that will likely make things interesting for the company in the near future.

Coming with a 349cc four-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 34 horsepower. The model is now the biggest scooter in the QJ Motor stable, and its powertrain is also new for the brand offering fans of the marque more power than its other offerings.

Gallery: QJ Motor Fortress 350

4 Photos

Another first is the fact that it is the first QJ Motor maxiscooter, and its design is reminiscent of other models in the field like Yamaha’s XMAX 300 and Honda’s Forza 350. If the exterior design has a few nods to European maxis like the BMW C400X and C400GT, that’s because Ricardo Motorcycles was also tapped by BMW to design its scooters. QJ Motor went to Ricardo for the design of the Fortress, and it has resulted in an attractive design that weighs in at 195 kilograms, or just a hair under 430 pounds.

Other features include a TFT instrument panel, ByBre brakes with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and even an adjustable windscreen that is electronically controlled.

As for its price, sources are stating that it will likely be in the ballpark of $5,500 USD, which is roughly translated from the launched price announced during its debut in China, where QJ is from. It’s also likely that the model will become a rebadged Benelli, given that QJ Motor is the parent company. Sources indicate that the model will make its first European debut in France and Germany, where the company has a strong network of dealers.