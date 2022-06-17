QJ Motor Introduces Updated 600RR Sportbike In China

QJ Motor, a Chinese motorbike manufacturer you may be familiar with as the partner of the likes of MV Agusta, as well as the Chinese parent company of Benelli, has completely revamped the 600RR motorcycle for its 2022 iteration. The 600RR was launched back in 2020 as QJ Motor's first four-cylinder-powered model, encapsulating the foundations of the Benelli TNT600i in a fully-faired sportbike package.

Right off the bat, it's clear that the freshly modified front fascia is evocative of Ducati's unmistakable styling, especially with its faux carbon winglets. Meanwhile, the bike's side profile is similar to that of the Honda CBR650R sportbike.

The revised bodywork has helped the 600RR lose just two kilograms in weight, reducing the wet weight down to 213 kilograms, which is still a tad on the heavy side. Additionally, QJ Motor has bumped up the bike's tank capacity to 18 liters for a bit of extra range . The bike's rear has also adopted the contemporary sportbike style of sharper and taller tail sections The winglets, according to QJ Motor, are not just for show; they provide a claimed 5 to 6 kilograms of downforce when traveling at 93 miles per hour.

While the frame and foundations of the new 600RR remain unaltered, the engine receives a little power and torque boost. This is mostly due to a revised exhaust system with lower back pressure and a 5-percent decrease in internal engine friction. As such, the revised engine now pumps out 87.2 horsepower and 56 Nm (39 ft-lbs) of torque at 11,500rpm and 10,500rpm, respectively.

However, the equipment level is relatively low, with a non-adjustable upside-down KYB front fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. The brakes, on the other hand, are rather good, with twin 4-piston radially mounted Brembo calipers at the front mated to a radial master cylinder, and a single two-piston caliper at the rear. The 600RR also comes equipped with a few electronic rider aids. To begin, it has ABS, traction control, riding modes, and a quickshifter that only works on upshifts. Finally, it has a TFT display , as well as a USB C port as standard.

As previously stated, QJ Motor is the parent company of Benelli, and it is quite possible that the 600RR will serve as the foundation for a new Benelli model. Previous Benelli teases suggest the introduction of the Tornado 650R, and it is highly plausible that this will be based on the QJ Motor 600RR with a little displacement boost, a few design adjustments, and the inclusion of the iconic Lion of Pesaro insignia.