HJC Presents The New V31 Retro-Style Jet Helmet

When riding our bikes in the city, it's acceptable to dress down in terms of gear, provided that we also temper our riding style. This is especially true if your daily commuter is a cruiser or scooter. Oftentimes, we see scooter and cruiser riders hitting the road in much more laid-back attire. That said, this doesn't mean that gear manufacturers don't throw in cutting-edge tech when it comes to safety.

For example, HJC, one of the most popular helmet manufacturers in the world, has just released a new jet helmet specific for city riders. It's called the V31, and it ties in nicely with the rest of HJC's new retro-modern range. The V31 is a jet helmet, or a three-quarters helmet that's ideal for use in the city thanks to its practicality and ease of use. It features retro styling in the form of a rounded shell and drop-down visor, reminiscent of aviation helmets of yesteryear.

Underneath its charming aesthetics, the V31 incorporates thoroughly modern technology. Instead of a basic thermoplastic shell, the V31 employs a fiberglas composite shell offered in three sizes spread across seven helmet sizes. The drop-down visor is adjustabe in three positions, while three snap-buttons on the upper portion of the helmet allow you to install a variety of accessories. Meanwhile, on the back, there's a strap for you to secure a pair of goggles.

On the inside of the helmet, the classic cues continue. The helmet features a stitched leather and suede interior that's removable and washable for extra longevity. HJC has thoughtfully included grooves for glasses, making the V31 eyewear compatible. The helmet is secured via a standard Double-D ring buckle, and is compatible with all mainstream helmet communicators. It's certified under the latest standard: ECE R22.06.

In terms of pricing and availability, the new HJC V31 jet helmet is offered in a wide selection of colorways consisting of black, grey, matte black, white, yellow, red, green. As mentioned earlier, it's offered in seven sizes ranging from XS to XXL, catering to folks of all shapes and sizes. The helmet is priced at 199.90 Euros, or approximately $218 USD.