Held’s history dates back to 1946, and the company started in the motorcycling gear industry in the 70s making protective gloves for use on bikes. In 1979, the company pledged to focus solely on the production of motorcycle gear, and it was there that the brand took off.

The brand furthered its reputation in the industry with help from the 11-time European Motocross Champion, Erwin Schmider who helped develop the first dedicated MX Glove. Fast forward to today, and Held has a full selection of gear ready for any ride, from casual jackets, pants, and boots, to the high-quality suits, leathers, and more that racers and tourers need to stay safe while racing.

While not a culmination of all the technologies and innovations pioneered by the brand, this leg bag is nifty. Held does more than just moto gear, and somewhat true to its roots, it also has a selection of lifestyle pieces that you can rock off the bike and in your downtime when not riding.

The bag’s specifications and features are as follows: It has a one-liter capacity, features reflective print for additional visibility and safety, has a waterproof inner pocket with roll click closing, an organizer, mesh inner pockets, and also features pass-throughs for your navigation system, earphones, or power banks cables.

Held uses a water-repellent nylon fabric outer shell for the bag's main body. Paired with the waterproof inner shell, you can expect this bag to resist a rain shower or a little worse, however, Held doesn’t give a water-repellency rating.

Apart from that, the bag is designed to attach to your hip and leg, allowing it to stay out of the way while your ride. With only one liter of storage space, it’s great for small items like your wallet, phone, extra power banks, and even helmet wipes if you carry stuff like that.

Held’s suggested retail price for this bag sits at 39.95 EUR, or about $43 USD given current exchange rates.