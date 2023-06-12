The motorcycle season in the northern hemisphere is currently in full swing, with a significant number of people hitting the road on two wheels. This trend includes both seasoned riders who are experienced in navigating the open roads and beginner riders who are just starting to explore the thrill of motorcycling. Notably, Italy has witnessed a soaring motorcycle market, indicating a strong interest and demand for motorcycles in the country.

In May 2023, the Italian motorcycle market experienced a notable growth of 11.8 percent, marking the fifth consecutive month of sales growth in the country. Despite unfavorable weather conditions, there has been a significant number of people purchasing new motorcycles. This surge in demand is reflected in a recent report by ACEM (Association des Constructeurs Européens de Motocycles), which identifies Italy as the strongest market in the Eurozone for motorcycles. Moreover, this growth has been observed across various categories of motorcycles, indicating a homogenous expansion in the market.

Diving into the details of the Italian motorcycle market in May 2023, there were a total of 42,884 new motorcycle registrations during that month. Scooters accounted for a significant portion with 22,372 new registrations, showing a growth of 12.2 percent. Scooters are highly popular due to their affordability and practicality, offering a no-frills solution for mobility. Motorcycles, on the other hand, experienced an 11.38 percent increase, with 18,198 new registrations. Additionally, mopeds or B-license two-wheelers with 50cc displacements also saw a growth of 12 percent, accounting for 2,314 new registrations.

Among the popular models in the Italian motorcycle market, scooters continue to dominate, with the top five models all being scooters. Leading the pack are the Honda SH125 and SH350, which have gained significant popularity. Other popular scooter models in Italy include the Kymco Agility and Piaggio Beverly. However, it’s interesting to note that for motorcycles, the brand new Honda Transalp XL750 has emerged as the most sought-after model, with a remarkable 699 units sold in May 2023. This figure is nearly double the sales of Yamaha's Ténéré 700, which sold 374 units during the same period.

With numerous new models in the pipeline, it’s clear that the motorcycle industry in Europe has started the year on a strong note. The middleweight segment, in particular, is thriving with a wide range of options available. Noteworthy models in this category include the Suzuki GSX-8S and V-Strom 800 DE, as well as the Honda Hornet CB750 and the previously mentioned Transalp XL750. European manufacturers are also introducing exciting new offerings to the market. Hopefully, the positive sales momentum witnessed so far will continue throughout the year, contributing to a successful 2023 for the motorcycle industry.