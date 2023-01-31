In November, 2022, Honda introduced the XL750 Transalp to the world at EICMA. Powered by the recently-introduced 755cc parallel twin that was first introduced in the run-up to the launch of the CB750 Hornet, it makes a claimed 90 horsepower at 9,500 rpm, and a peak 55 pound-feet (75 newton-meters) of torque. Honda said that the tuning between the two new 750s would be a bit different, as befits each of their characters. The Transalp also gets an assist and slipper clutch as standard, unlike the Hornet.

When the Hornet finally broke cover at Intermot 2022, reactions were mixed. Some riders were pleased to finally see it, while others were, shall we say, rather critical of how much the production machine had changed from those amazing concept designs we’d all been eagerly eyeing for months. By contrast, the XL750 Transalp’s design was largely met with positive reactions. Europe is getting three colors for the 2023 Transalp: Tricolor Ross White, Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, and Matte Iridium Gray Metallic. The Transalp cuts quite a striking figure, particularly in white.

Only one question seemingly remained to be answered: How would Honda price it? As of January 31, 2023, we now have the beginnings of an answer. Honda Italy has now formally set a price for the 2023 XL750 Transalp, and the MSRP will be €10,690, which converts to $11,600 as of today’s date. That price also includes the European Union’s value-added tax (VAT), so the price before tax would clearly be somewhat lower.

Gallery: 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp

27 Photos

How does that fit into Honda Italy’s current motorcycle lineup? Bearing in mind that all of Honda Italy’s prices include VAT, the 2023 NC750X retails for €8,690, or about $9,436. If you wanted to go for a big adventure scooter instead, the 2023 X-ADV base model starts at €12,690, or about $13,772. For a couple of thousand Euros more, you could also get the 2023 CRF1100L Africa Twin (with a 35-liter top box and tall windscreen fitted as standard) for €15,190, or about $16,486.

How does 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp pricing stack up against the competition? The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE starts at €11,500 in Italy, which is about $12,483. The 2023 BMW F 750 GS starts at €11,100, or about $12,050. If you’d prefer the 2023 BMW F 850 GS instead, that starts at €14,200, or about $15,417.

The 2023 KTM 790 Adventure starts at €10,990, or about $11,932. Incidentally, that’s also the exact same starting price as the 2023 CFMOTO 800MT Touring, though if you opt for the 800MT Sport instead, that variant starts at €9,990, which works out to about $10,851.

It’s still not clear what the XL750 Transalp’s pricing will be in other markets at this point. However, if this example is anything to go by, it seems that Honda put some serious thought into competitive pricing for its introduction. If you (like us at RideApart) still don’t know when or if the XL750 Transalp is even coming to your market, well—unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait and see.