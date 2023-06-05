Beta Gives Its 2024 Enduro Range Minor Tweaks

Beta, an Italian motorcycle manufacturer, has become a mainstay in the world of enduro and off-road. Its performance-oriented machines are favorites among diehard and casual riders alike, and for 2023, the brand has given its machines a minor refresh consisting of aesthetic updates, upgrades to the suspension settings, updated braking hardware, revised engine components, and improved tech. Let’s take a closer look.

Both two- and four-stroke machines have been given a redesign. The bikes’ suspension settings have been optimized to offer better handling and stability in off-road scenarios. There are also new fork sliders, as well as upgraded radiators for better temperature management. In the 300 2T models, the engine receives new crankshaft bearings, while the 4T models get a revised Traction Control system. A lot of these updates have been made in cooperation with Beta’s official racers Steve Holcombe and Brad Freeman.

Across the board, Beta’s 2024 Enduro model receives revised styling when it comes to bodywork. The bikes are still very much red, and come in graphics consisting of white and silver elements. Like before, the bikes retain their slim and aggressive bodywork. All models also benefit from a redesigned saddle that has been reshaped to provide maximum ergonomic efficiency. The density of the foam has also been revised to provide better comfort on longer outings on the trails.

As mentioned earlier, all bikes receive revised suspension settings and lightened fork sliders. The front brake hose as well as its housing attachment have been revised, too, in order to provide better braking feedback. The radiators were upgraded to be more robust while being lighter than those found on the previous model, too. As for the RR 4T model, this off-roader gets new crankshaft main bearings which Beta claims provides better wear resistance and engine efficiency. The technological feather on the cap of this bike is an enhanced traction control system, which works in conjunction with dedicated engine maps.

According to Beta, its 2024 model range should be made available starting June 2023, in Europe. Other markets across the globe are expected to follow suit not long after. For more info on Beta’s 2024 model range, feel free to check their official website linked below, or get in touch with your nearest Beta dealer.