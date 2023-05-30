Honda Unveils New And Improved CB190X In China

It goes without saying that adventure bikes are among the most versatile machines out there. Designed specifically to offer the comfort amenities of a touring bike mated with the go-anywhere capability of a dual-sport, these rugged two-wheelers have seen a surge in popularity in recent years. ADVs have become so popular in fact that manufacturers have begun releasing small-displacement adventurers in recent years.

We've seen it in the likes of the Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX, and now, with Honda's new and improved CB190X in the Chinese market. As you probably know, Honda's CB range is among the most popular in the business, and has branched out to cover varying platforms. It could be argued that the CB500X was the first adventurous model based on the CB platform, and in essence, the CB190X takes the versatility of the CB500X and offers it in a package that's more approachable for beginner riders and city-dwellers.

The Honda CB190X showcases a sleek and modern design, blending sporty aesthetics with a hint of adventure. Its angular and aggressive lines make it look like it's packing more performance than it actually is. Furthermore, the elevated front fender, accompanied by the aggressive LED headlight and the sculpted fuel tank, enhance the CB190X's road presence.

When it comes to its performance capabilities, the Honda CB190X comes equipped with a 190cc engine that has been finely tuned to offer both impressive power and fuel efficiency. This single-cylinder, air-cooled engine delivers agile and responsive performance, making it well-suited for navigating diverse terrains. It boasts a maximum power output of 16.3 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 11 pound-feet at 7,000 rpm.

As for its underpinnings, Honda has kept the CB190X's platform simple yet effective. It's built atop a steel backbone frame, and is suspended by long-travel telescopic forks up front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. As for the brakes, the bike is equipped with front and rear disc brakes that are fitted with dual-channel ABS as standard.