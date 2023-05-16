Hero MotoCorp is one of the most popular motorcycle manufacturers in India. Though mostly unknown in Europe and the U.S., Hero distributes its products to many parts of Asia, as well as in South America through a partnership with Argentina's Gilera. Hero MotoCorp's models include a variety of practical and affordable models ranging from scooters and commuters, however, its XPulse 200 4V sets itself apart from the other bikes.

The Hero XPulse 200 4V could be one of the best bikes in Hero's lineup simply because of the fact that its a dual-sport, and who doesn't love a dual sport. Indeed, the brand had previously injected some racing spirit into this enduro machine with the limited Rally Edition launched back in 2022. This time around, the XPulse 200 4V is expected to be refreshed yet again, bringing a slew of refinements to the table.

Hero MotoCorp debuted the race-inspired Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition in 2022.

The upcoming XPulse 200 4V is expected to offer several riding modes to enhance the bike's performance and adaptability to different terrains. These modes will include road, off-road, and rally modes. In addition, the XPulse 200 4V is expected to be equipped with a new dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). This feature will enable riders to deactivate only the rear ABS in off-road mode. Moreover, in rally mode, it is anticipated that the ABS will be entirely switchable, which means that riders can turn off both the front and rear ABS.

The updated XPulse 200 4V will retain the 199.6cc, air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine from its predecessor. This engine is known for its reliability and durability, and has proven to be a popular choice among riders. It produces a maximum power output of 18.8 horsepower, making it an ideal option for off-road adventures and daily commutes. The engine also generates a maximum torque of 13.2 pound-feet, which provides ample pulling power and acceleration. Like before, power is sent to the back wheel via a five-speed manual transmission.