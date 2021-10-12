The Hero XPulse 200 4V Is A Retro Enduro Ready To Riot

I'm sure a good number of you would agree that there simply aren't enough lightweight, go-anywhere, adventure-ready motorcycles available in the global market. Bikes which are smaller than full-fledged ADVs, yet bigger than your average enduro machine are for many, the goldilocks zone when it comes to peak dual-sport enjoyment. My personal favorite would have to be the Yamaha Serow 250—you may be familiar with it by its XT250 name in the U.S.

In India, Hero MotoCorp has revitalized its popular dual-sport, the XPulse 200 4V, with some key updates. Just like the Yamaha XT250, the XPulse 200 4V features retro-inspired styling which does a great job of complementing the bike's rugged, go-anywhere nature. Priced just south of the $1,700 USD mark, the XPulse 200 4V is literally a quarter of the price of premium Japanese options of similar proportions, and promises even better performance and all-around capability than its predecessor.

Hero MotoCorp has revised the XPulse 200 4V with a new engine, a 199.6cc air and oil-cooled single-cylinder motor. Now equipped with a four-valve cylinder head rather than the old bike's two-valve head, the motor now produces 18.8 horsepower—1 horsepower more than the old bike. Surely, however, performance benefits will be felt from the revised transmission, which now features new hear ratios to favor improved acceleration and off-road use. The new XPulse 200 4V also gets a new oil-cooler for improved engine performance and longevity.

Apart from the new engine, the Hero XPulse 200 4V gets some feature refinements, too. Hero hs included an integrated start and kill switch in the package. Additionally, a new LED headlight provides enhanced visibility for night rides. Lastly, the new bike sits slightly higher now, with a seat height of 825mm—2mm taller than the previous model. As mentioned, the Hero XPulse 200 4V commands a very attractive price tag equivalent to just $1,700. I'd be lying if I said that I wasn't a little bit jealous of our friends in India.