Despite temporarily shutting down operations in April, 2021, due to India’s surging COVID-19 cases, Hero MotoCorp is keeping its ambitious goals. The company recently announced that it recorded its highest exports to international markets in March, 2021. Now, Hero is implementing its R4 (Revitalize, Recalibrate, Revive and Revolutionize) global strategy, and setting up a new sales network in Mexico.

Led by the new Maestro Edge 125 scooter, the firm will also bring its Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, Ignitor 125, and Dash 125 to the country. Hero plans to establish a network of dealers and service centers catering to current and prospective Hero owners.

Of course, the budget-friendly brand will offer financing options and services to help grow its presence in Mexico as well. With the 2022 Maestro Edge 125 retailing for ₹72,250 ($970 USD), Hero is entering the new market with an attractive entry-level model. Fortunately for customers, the manufacturer also includes a three-year/30,000 km (18,641 miles) warranty on all models.

“This is an important development in our international business growth story,” noted Hero MotoCorp Head of Global Business Sanjay Bhan. “Mexico will be a key market for us in the future and this is the first step in this direction. The range of products that we have introduced here should excite and cater to a wide segment of customers.”

With Mexico City ranking as one of the largest metropolitan areas in the world, Mexico could be a pivotal market for the ambitious Indian brand. In April, 2021, Hero also announced that it aims to build 1 million scooters in one year’s time. The expansion to the Mexican market could help the company achieve its lofty goals while also establishing a new line of business in North America.