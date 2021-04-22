History tends to repeat itself. While this statement has been said countless times, it couldn't ring any truer, especially in India. The tech giant, and one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the entire world has been struck by a rather fierce second wave of COVID-19 infections in recent weeks. Just the other day, on the 20th of April, India logged a frightening 295,000 new cases of the virus.

Although an increase in the overall number of coronavirus cases has been logged in multiple countries in Europe and Asia, India seems to be having the worst time as far as far as overall transmissions are concerned. Despite the government and the private sector's combined efforts in vaccinating the population, it would appear that this deadly second wave of COVID-19 will have to be addressed before vaccinations can continue. That said, the private sector is doing its part in trying to curb the spread of the virus.

Apart from offering free vaccines to its employees, Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will temporarily shutdown all of its manufacturing facilities in a bid to stem the tide of COVID-19 infections. All of the company's factories, including that of Hero Electric will temporarily suspend operations, and in the meantime, conduct maintenance on all machinery and equipment. The Haridwar, Dharuhera, Gurgaon, Neemrana, and Vadodara factories are expected to be closed between the 22nd of April and the 1st of May.

Amid growing concerns of the virus, as well as the opportunity loss as a result of the temporary shutdown, Hero MotoCorp remains optimistic that it will be able to compensate lost sales and manufacturing opportunities later in the year, once the pandemic has blown over. Hero MotoCorp is one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in India, and is also the market leader when it comes to lightweight electric two-wheelers in the region.