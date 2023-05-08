The two-wheeled lifestyle is largely about the community, and indeed, more often than not, it's the friends we make on two wheels that keep the passion for bikes alive. Sure, the freedom, excitement, and thrill of hitting the road captivates and allures, but at the end of the day it's the community that keeps a lot of us going.

Luckily, in today's day and age, your riding buddies need not be with you physically to enjoy a ride. Thanks to social media, the world is much more connected than ever before. Apart from the usual Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, there are new social media platforms dedicated specifically to the two-wheeled community. One of the most popular is Tonit. Founded by Canadian Jason Lotoski in 2018, the social media platform has made its way to Spain, a country in Europe with one of the biggest motorcycling populations.

Tonit claims to be the "number one motorcycle community in the world," and has big ambitions for its Spanish operations. The company has tapped none other than MotoGP racer Alex Marquez to take on the role as brand ambassador. “It is one of the best news for motorcycling in general and for bikers, so that they can share their routes. It is a very sharing hobby, also to get together and go to have breakfast and eat out there . It's a great success and I hope it works, because I think it has a great future, especially in Europe, where there are a lot of biker fans," Marquez stated during the launch.

The launch event took place in one of the most popular biker hangout spots in Madrid Spain called Revival Cafe, and featured a ride throughout the city led by Marquez himself aboard a Ducati Panigale V2. Attendees of the launch event were able to experience the app's capabilities first hand. Apart from the social aspect – sharing photos, videos, and making friends from riders in the area, Tonit also lets you create, search, and share routes to your friends, allowing you to explore roads you've never ridden before.

Tonit is now available for download via the Google Play store or the Apple Store. While it's free to download, there's also a paid version known as Full Throttle, that carries an annual subscription fee of 109.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $121.25 USD.