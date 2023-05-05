Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin has struck a chord in the European and Asian markets with its premium spinoff brand Voge. Prior to the launch of the Voge brand, Loncin's offerings were predominantly sold in China and neighboring Asian countries. However, thanks to some clever marketing, the Voge brand is beginning to punch above its weight class, competing with other dominant players from China like CFMoto and Benelli.

That being said, Voge's offerings are streamlined for the European market in that the brand offers 125cc A1 models for beginners, as well as slightly more powerful 500cc bikes for A2 license holders. The newest of which comes in the form of the DS 525 annd DS 525X, both of which are expected to make their way to Europe by the fall of 2023.

In essence, both the DS 525 and DS 525X are built atop the same adventure-touring platform. The only difference lies in the DS 525X's wire-spoke wheels, which suggest that it has the capability to tackle some rugged terrain. Beneath the surface, the DS 525 follows the same formula as a bike you may be familiar with: the Honda CB500X. Indeed, in its earlier iterations, the Voge DS 500 was running an engine that was nearly identical to that of the Honda – a 471cc, parallel-twin engine. Loncin's engineers have since tweaked the engine by giving it a bigger displacement. Now at 494cc, it pups out 48 horepower and 35 pound-feet of torque.

Engine aside, Voge offers some premium suspension hardware with the DS 525 and DS 525X. Up front, a fully adjustable KYB inverted front fork. The rear monoshock is also a KYB unit that boasts full adjustability. As mentioned earlier, the 525X rolls on tubeless spoked wheels, while the 525 gets aluminum wheels, both measurin 19 inches and 17 inches at the front and rear respectively.

Another impressive thing to note is the bike's lightweight construction. When fully fueled, the DS 525 tips the scales at just 198 kilograms – one kilo lighter than the already light Honda CB500X. When fully loaded with three aluminum cases, the DS 525 weighs in at 216 kilograms.

At present, Voge has launched the DS 525 and DS 525X in the Chinese market, but it's expected to release the updated adventure bike in Europe by fall, 2023. In China, the DS 525X retails for 37,766 Yuan, or the equivalent of about $5,468 USD. When fully decked out with luggage accessories, it retails for 41,766 Yuan, or $6,047 USD.