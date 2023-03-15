We’ve seen a lot of 660cc middleweights pop up in the past few years. First, Aprilia introduced its all-new parallel twin, which powers the RS 660 supersport, Tuono 660 naked bike, and Tuareg 660 ADV. Triumph followed close behind, adapting its old Street Triple engine for the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660. Now, it seems China’s Voge could get in on the action with its 660 RR sportbike.

The news comes direct from a Voge distributor meeting in China, where a presentation slide lays out some of the juicy details behind the new project. While Noale favors the twin layout and Hinckley maintains its triple bias, the Chinese brand takes the traditional route with an inline-four. The presentation may not reveal the middleweight twin’s horsepower and torque figures but it does list a 200km/h+ (124 mph+) top speed and a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds.

To bring the 660 RR to a stop, Voge employs twin Brembo four-piston calipers up front while rubber hailing from Pirelli’s Diablo family provides enough grip for both the street and track. KYTB suspension provides proven performance, but that doesn’t stop Voge from adding some curb appeal in the form of a single-sided swingarm.

The model’s tech package keeps it on two wheels thanks to traction control and ABS. Users will be able to control those settings through the 660 RR’s TFT display. Of course, the sharp styling suits the supersport category, but that begs the question: where will the Voge 660 RR slot into the market?

Given the available metrics and specs, we don’t expect the newcomer to compete directly with tried-and-true supersports like Kawasaki’s ZX-6R, Honda’s CBR600RR, or Suzuki’s GSX-R600. With its four-cylinder powerplant, we doubt it would poach many Aprilia RS 660 customers either. Still, the 660 RR could find a happy medium between these two middleweight poles. The only way we can truly find out, however, is for Voge to launch the new model.