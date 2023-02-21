Chinese Firm Voge Enters The Cruiser Market With The CU 525

Chinese marque Loncin has made its presence felt in the majority of the European market thanks to its Voge subsidiary. Focusing on the premium segment, Voge brings performance and features that are akin to that of entry-level and middleweight machinery, at a price point substantially lower than that of its Japanese and European counterparts.

In recent years, Voge’s model range has expanded from entry-level machines to 500cc-and-up naked sportbikes, neo-retro roadsters, and adventure-tourers. This time around, the Chinese manufacturer has entered the cruiser space with the CU 525. With this 500cc cruiser, Voge looks to do battle with Honda’s Rebel 500, one of the only cruisers from a mainstream manufacturer in this segment.

Right off the bat, it’s important to note that Loncin’s 500cc lineup has been known for running an engine that features strikingly similar characteristics as Honda’s 471cc parallel-twin. The Chinese firm “upgraded” the engine in 2021 by bumping the displacement up to 494cc, but the 180-degree crankshaft, liquid-cooling system, and electronic fuel-injection remains the same. This is the same engine we’ll find in the CU 525, and it’s tuned to produce a max output of 47.6 horsepower in keeping with European A2 licensing parameters.

From a styling perspective, the CU 525 differentiates itself from the other cruisers with a more rugged and sporty aesthetic. Clearly inspired by American machines like the Harley Sportster S, the CU 525 has an elongated headlight, massive front and rear tires, forward controls, and bar-end rear-view mirrors. The overall look is that of an aggressive, yet laid-back machine—sort of like a custom bike straight off the showroom floor.

Now, in China, there appear to be two versions of the Voge CU 525. One of which is equipped with a chain final drive system, and the other one gets a belt drive. At present, it remains to be seen which version will make its way to the global market. Nevertheless, both bikes are equipped with inverted front forks, a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, and ABS-equipped front and rear disc brakes.