Voge's New 525 ACX Scrambler To Hit European Market In 2023

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin has been aggressively expanding into the European market with its sub-brand Voge. Focusing on more premium machines mimicking the upscale components of their mainstream counterparts, Voge's bikes have become very popular among beginner riders and those on a budget. So far, in the three years the brand has been in Europe, it appears to have a pretty decent track record in terms of performance and reliability.

At EICMA 2022, Voge presented a number of very exciting models, including the 525 DSX mid-tier adventure bike, as well as the 900 DS, a large-displacement adventure bike that shares a lot of technology with its BMW cousin. Apart from introducing some impressive ADV machines, Voge is also expanding its offerings in the neo-retro segment, particularly with the new 525 ACX.

Prior to the launch of the 525 ACX, Voge's European neo-retro model lineup consisted of the 300 and 500 AC roadsters, and the 300 ACX scrambler. The 525 ACX serves as the scrambler version of the larger 500 AC, but thrown in with some new technology particularly in terms of performance and features. For instance, the engine gets a 23cc bump, which is likely to blame for the name change to 525. Displacement isn't 525cc, though, but rather 494cc, and the engine is a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin. That said, the bike continues to conform with A2 licensing restrictions with 47.6 horsepower on tap.

As for the tech features, the 525 ACX gets rather modern amenities such as a full-color, seven-inch TFT display, and even a USB charger for your mobile devices. The bike gets rather commonplace underpinnings for scramblers, with a 41-millimeter inverted fork and a preload adjustable rear monoshock. Braking hardware consists of Nissin dual front disc brakes, and wire-spoked wheels measuring 19 inches up front and 17 inches at the back.

Overall, the Voge 525 ACX is a relatively compact machine, with a wheelbase of 1,450 millimeters, and a weight of 185 kilograms. The bike is expected to enter European showrooms early in 2023, however, Voge has yet to announce pricing for the model. That being said, the 500 AC retails for 6,395 Euros, or approximately $6,770 USD, so chances are the 525 ACX could set you back around 7,000 Euros ($7,410 USD).

