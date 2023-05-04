2023 Yezdi Adventure Launched In India With Tech And Styling Updates

Small adventure bikes have proven quite popular in recent years. Bikes like the KTM 390 Adventure and Honda CB500X have proven that you don't really need a big engine for a big adventure. To take things even further, tractor-like ADVs such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Kawasaki KLR 650 have proven that cutting edge tech can also take a back seat when it comes to off-the-grid adventure riding.

That being said, over in the Indian market, bikes like the Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 390 Adventure are considered big bikes, and are often upgraded into rather than seen as beginner machines. In a similar fashion, JawaYezdi also has its own adventurer that follows the same utilitarian ethos as that of the RE Himalayan. It's the Yezdi Adventure, and it's been updated for the 2023 model-year.

The Yezdi Adventure is JawaYezdi's do-it-all tourer that packs approachable power and performance in a go-anywhere package. It features retro-inspired styling consisting of wire-spoke wheels, a round headlight, tall suspension with fork gaiters, and a rally-esque side plate. Pannier racks and a top box bracket are thrown in, too, and even without luggage installed, they give the Adventure a rugged, off-road aesthetic.

Updates for the 2023 model include OBD-2 compatibility according to the latest Indian regulations. The system immediately alerts the rider via an error message on the display should an excessive amount of emissions be detected by the system. On top of that, JawaYezdi has gone ahead and released new colors for the Adventure. These consist of Slick Silver, Mambo Black, and Whiteout.

In terms of performance, the 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets a revised exhaust system and larger throttle body. This pushes the performance of the 334cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine up to 30 horsepower and 21 pound-feet of torque – besting the RE Himalayan by a few ponies despite having a smaller powerplant. The Adventure is underpinned by standard telescopic forks and a 10-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock that provide the bike reasonable off-road performance. It comes to a stop with 320-millimeter and 240-millimeter disc brakes front and rear respectively, equipped with dual-channel ABS.

As for pricing and availability, the new Yezdi Adventure starts at Rs 215,900 ($2,644 USD) for the Slick Silver colorway, Rs 219,900, or about $2,693 USD, for the Mambo Black paint scheme, and Rs 219,942 ($2,694 USD) for the elegant Whiteout finish.