TVS Is Promoting Motorsports In India With Young Media Racer Program

The seventh iteration of the Young Media Racer Program has started, organized by the Petronas TVS Racing Team, which aims to encourage motorsports in India by training media professionals who are passionate about racing. More than 150 journalists from a wide selection of media outlets in India are participating in this program.

Vimal Sumbly, the head of TVS' premium business, said in a press release: “As a flagbearer in the Indian motorsports arena, Petronas TVS Racing is continuously exciting the motorsport enthusiasts through focused initiatives like Young Media Racers Program, offering training to racing enthusiasts from the media community. It is heartening to see the passion and enthusiasm that these young enthusiasts demonstrated at the selection round. We are confident that the training sessions planned for them will further fuel their performance and I wish all the riders good luck for this season.”

A comprehensive full-day training session was conducted by the team, which saw participation from journalists and influencers from different parts of the country. The platform also offered a chance for participants to vie for a position in the media category this season. Following a rigorous selection process, 16 of the quickest riders were chosen to ride the race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 for the entire season, representing their respective media outlets on the track. This program ensures that only the most skilled riders are selected.

The TVS Young Media Racer Program comprises two stages. During the first stage, participants receive professional training from FMSCI (Federation of Motorsports Clubs in India) experts to acquaint themselves with road racing. In the second stage, the top riders from the selection round compete to set the best lap time over the course of three race weekends. This program provides an exciting opportunity for young media professionals to immerse themselves in the world of racing, improving their skills and experiencing the thrill of the sport.