TVS Motor Company, one of India’s biggest motorcycle manufacturers, has pulled the covers off its race-spec machine which will be used in the upcoming TVS One Make Championship race competition. This track-only machine has been christened Apache RR 200, based on the Street legal Apache RTR 200 4V.

While the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a popular naked sportbike style commuter, the Apache RR 200 is a dedicated racing machine which features a full racing fairing, a bubble-style windscreen, as well as loads of other go-fast bits and bobs. As is the case with all racing machines, the Apache RR 200 does away with its street-focused amenities such as a headlight and taillight, turn indicators, and rear view mirrors. It doesn’t even get a side stand, and can only be held upright with a paddock stand.

The TVS Apache RR 200 is equipped with a 197.8cc four-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled motor with a four-valve cylinder head. It’s mated to a five-speed manual transmission. While TVS has not revealed the exact power figures of this motor, we can expect it to pump out a horsepower figure somewhere in the ballpark of 20 to 30 ponies. After all, the bike on which it is based, the Apache RTR 200 4V churns out 20 ponies from a motor of similar spec.

Given the fact that TVS already has a street-legal sportbike in the form of the Apache RR 310, the likelihood that a road-going homologation machine based on the RR 200 will be produced is rather slim. This isn’t to say, however, that TVS doesn’t have room to play in the 200cc sportbike segment. After all, some pretty potent machines such as the KTM RC 200 and the Bajaj RS200 have been dominating the 200cc sportbike class.