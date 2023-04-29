Shoei’s definitely one of the go-to brands in the world of motorcycle gear. Helmets are some of the most important pieces of kit in your arsenal to keep you riding longer and to keep you safe if things do take a turn for the worst.

The GT-Air II is a milestone of a lid for the brand, and it’s a grail purchase for many riders. The lid is designed with the sport-tourer in mind, other than just someone that appreciates the stability and the quiet comfort of a high-quality touring helmet. Whether you’re a long-distance rider or someone that just appreciates the quality of a thoroughly-engineered lid, you might want to check this out if you want something special.

Already revered as one of the best lids in the market today, the GT-Air II will now come with a special set of graphics that Shoei has deemed to be a limited-time order model. The Japanese brand won’t be making this set of graphics forever, so interested parties might want to pen their names on the waiting list. Note that the helmet in the Glorify graphic, whether in blue or in gray, will be slated for launch later this year, in July 2023.

The Glorify graphic itself is rather simple, but there is more to it than just a few stripes. On the flip side, you get the Shoei brand, while on the other it's a bunch of stripes. The base of the helmet is finished in matte black with contrasting vertical and horizontal hairlines for the graphics. The graphic is similar to what we normally see with Shoei’s tasteful pieces but with a more unique twist thanks to the added details on the decals.

As for the helmet itself, you’ll be getting a GT-Air II, the specifications of which are well-known at this point, but I’ll list it down anyway. You get an Advanced Integrated Matrix, which overlays several types of composite material over each other to form a strong yet flexible shell. Shoei’s proprietary blend of fibers and resin makes it a strong lid that resists punctures and mitigates impacts and crushing. Underneath the shell, you can expect a multi-density EPS foam to be included in the mix, and you also get premium finishing and accommodations everywhere else.

The GT-Air II is also a dual-visor lid, that can take a SENA SRL2 comms unit, and it also comes with a micrometric buckle along with the Emergency Helmet Removal System among many other features. It stands as one of the best helmets in the business, and now it can be made a little bit more special should you find yourself able to order a graphic like this.

Price? You’re looking at a lid that’ll set you back about $490 USD (67,100 JPY) given the current exchange rate. Order now because Shoei’s not going to make this graphic forever.