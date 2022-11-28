Six-time MotoGP titleholder Marc Marquez struggled with injury woes over the last three seasons, but he remains the marquee name in MotoGP. Despite Alpinestars riders Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia winning the premier class championship in 2021 and 2022, Marquez's MM93 collection is the only rider-branded line in Alpinestars’ repertoire.

The Repsol Honda rider enjoys the same attention from lauded Japanese helmet producer Shoei. Ducati Gresini pair Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez also don Shoei’s X-SPR PRO, but neither command the influence of number 93. Marquez not only lends race replica designs to the firm’s new flagship model, but his MM93 brand extends into the touring sphere as well.

Marquez’s collaboration with Dave Designs continues with the Shoei GT-Air II MM93 helmet. The touring-friendly lid earns a simple treatment including a slate gray base accented by subtle graphics and Marquez’s signature red hue. The rider’s iconic number 93 logo adds an understated detail to the chin bar. Meanwhile, Shoei and MM93 branding proudly call attention to the helmet’s limited-run status.

Under that special MM93 livery, the GT-Air II retains its protective pedigree. The AIM+ (Advanced Integrated Matrix Plus Multi-Fiber) shell provides the first line of defense while the multi-piece EPS liner mitigates impact absorption and maximizes airflow. That ventilation system lives up to the GT-Air moniker with three intakes and six air extractors.

Comfort and convenience only improve with a drop-down sun shield, breath guard, chin curtain, and multi-layered cheek pads. The included Pinlock insert ensures that fog doesn't obscure the user’s view, and the helmet comes fully compatible with Sena’s SRL2 Bluetooth communicator.

Shoei will offer the GT-Air II MM93 helmet in sizes S-XXL. The limited-edition lid will hit Japanese retailers starting in February, 2023, with a ¥71,500 (~$515 USD) price tag. Shoei will also make the GT-Air II MM93 available in Europe with a €536.36 (~$555 USD) MSRP.