BMW World Super Bike (WSBK) rider, Michael van der Mark, will go under the knife again after a nasty high-side crash last week in Assen. The Dutch rider was thrown off his bike only to land on his femur on the second lap of the race.

This isn’t the first time that the Dutch racer has suffered an injury. Prior to this, van der Mark suffered a broken right tibia and fibula several times in March 2022 while training on a mountain bike. Two months following the injuries, he broke the neck of his femur in Estoril after a high-side crash. At this point, van der Mark’s right leg has already been operated on twice.

Now, and unfortunately, the other leg’s going under the knife. The BMW racer lost control of his M 1000 RR’s rear tire which chucked him into the air. The result was a bad impact on his left femur, which fractured it in the process.

Following the incident, the Dutch racer was transported to the nearby Wilhelmina Hospital to receive an initial diagnosis and initial treatment. Following this, a transfer to the University Hospital of Groningen was arranged due to the lack of operating room facilities.

Sunday evening of that weekend, April 23, 2023, the surgery was conducted and deemed a success by doctors.

According to the reports from sources, Michael van der Mark will be out for a couple of weeks depending on how his healing process goes. Our sources indicate that the Dutchman will need to heal from anywhere between six weeks to three months.

Michael van der Mark was not the only BMW rider to sustain injuries during this season, as Loris Baz is also out due to fractures he sustained in Mandalika. Baz is still recovering from his crash with Alex Lowes, a process that is getting easier and easier as the days roll over and his therapy sessions continue.