Spanish Motorcycle Brand Wottan Introduces The Rebbe 400 In Italy

In Europe, 400cc motorcycles are considered mid-sized machines. They require an A2 license to operate, which means young riders must have first gone through an A1 license prior to acquiring an A2 license. This is then followed by an unrestricted license, which allows riders to pilot any motorcycle of any power and displacement. While a concept like this is absurd for the U.S., it's pretty much ubiquitous in Europe and parts of Asia.

That said, there's no surprise that mid-sized models with engines ranging from 400cc to 500cc are extremely popular in Europe. More and more models are entering the market, from manufacturers all over the world. In Italy, for example, the Wottan Rebbe 400, a neo-retro naked bike, is set to launch soon. For reference, the Rebbe 125, its smaller sibling, has been available for a few months now, and retails for 2,950 Euros, or approximately $3,103 USD. The new Rebbe 400 has yet to be priced, but we can expect it to be more affordable than most other 400cc to 500cc models from Japanese manufacturers.

Wottan is a relatively young motorcycle manufacturer headquartered in Spain. However, it has close relationships with Chinese motorcycle brand Taro, who presumably develops and manufactures motorcycles for Wottan. In the case of the Rebbe 400, it follows a rather generic 400cc naked bike formula, distinguished primarily by its retro appearance. Performance-wise, we're looking at a 400.9cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with an output of 42.15 horsepower and 24 pound-feet of torque. Top speed is rated at 97 miles per hour, according to Wottan.

Engine aside, the Rebbe 400 employs a steel frame mated to an aluminum swingarm. It's suspended by an inverted front fork and a rear monoshock without adustability. As for the brakes, the beginner-friendly model is equipped with dual front disc brakes and a single rear disc, and rolls on 17-inch wheels front and rear shod in 120/70 and 160/60 tires respectively. Tech features consist of an LED lighting system, a five-inch color TFT display with Bluetooth pairing, and premium backlit hand controls and adjustable levers.