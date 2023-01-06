Spanish Manufacturer Wottan Presents The Beginner-Friendly Rebbe 125

Spanish motorcycle brand Wottan is a new player in the world of two wheels, and operates mostly within the beginner-friendly segment. With operations in Spain and Italy, the company is looking forward to expanding across the old continent, and has a number of really attractive offerings, particularly because of their affodable price tags.

Take, for example, the Rebbe 125. At first glance, you could mistake the Wottan Rebbe 125 for a Husqvarna Svartpilen 125. Indeed, the shape of the tank, as well as the overall design ethos exude Husky retro-modern styling. However, upon closer inspection, you'll see that the Rebbe 125 takes on a life of its own. For starters, it's equipped with much more rudimentary technology when compared to the Austrian-owned Swedish machine.

Starting off up front, the Rebbe 125 gets standard right-side-up telescopic forks and a round, retro-style headlight. The lights are, at least, LED, therefore offering adequate illumination at night. The Wottan Rebbe rolls on 17-inch wheels front and rear, and is equipped with road-focused tires, instead of dual-purpose rubber like what we find on the Svartpilen. As for braking hardware, the Wottan Rebbe 125 gets front and rear disc brakes with CBS to conform with the minimum requirements for learner-approved motorcycles. ABS is available as an option, however, for a 240-Euro ($252 USD) premium.

As for performance, Wottan has equipped the Rebbe 125 with a fairly modern engine. It gets a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. With 13.5 horsepower and 7.2 lb-ft of torque on tap, it doesn't exactly sit at the limit of performance when it comes to the entry-level segment, but hey, this much power is more than enough for both first-timers and daily commuters to go about with their business.

Pricing and availability-wise, Wottan has announced pricing for the Rebbe 125 in Spain at just 2,950 Euros—that's $3,103 USD. This makes it one of the most affordable retro-modern style motorcycles in the market, retailing for nearly half the price of the Husqvarna, which starts at 5,200 Euros ($5,470 USD).