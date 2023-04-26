Yamaha Refreshes The NEO's Electric Scooter For 2023

In 2022, Yamaha propelled itself into the European electric scooter segment with the launch of the NEO's. Based on the gasoline-powered model by the same name, the electric NEO's is categorized as an electric moped, and not an electric scooter. This means that it doesn't require a motorcycle license in order to be ridden, with a regular car, or B, license, being the only requirement.

For the 2023 model-year, Yamaha has refreshed the NEO's electric scooter in the European market with a refreshing turquoise colorway. The new paint scheme is reminiscent of the Yamaha Fazzio 125, a small-displacement, retro-inspired scooter sold in the Asian market. In terms of styling, the NEO's is clearly retro, with its sleek lines and minimalist bodywork. There are, however, touches of modernity with LED lights and turn signals, as well as an angular front fender and rear-view mirrors.

In its 2023 guise, the Yamaha NEO's retains its technical foundations. It's powered by a brushless electric motor with a maximum output of 3.4 horsepower. Its impressive 136 newton-meter (95.2 pound-feet) torque rating should give it quite a snappy response, as well as the ability to climb some really steep hills. That being said, given its "electric moped" categorization, it's limited to a top speed of just 45 kilometers per hour, or about 28 miles per hour.

The NEO's also retains its battery, a removable 50.4-volt, 19.2-amp-hour, lithium-ion battery pack. According to Yamaha, the NEO's is able to achieve a (rather lackluster) range of 37 kilometers – that's 23 miles – on a single charge. That being said, a second battery can be thrown in to effectively double the scooter's range. Charging takes about eight hours on a standard household socket.

Despite retaining its technology and features from the previous model, the 2023 Yamaha NEO's has been given a substantial price hike – blame it on inflation, I guess. If in 2022, the charming retro-style electric scooter retailed for 3,199 Euros ($3,527 USD), it now sells for 3,599 Euros, or approximately $3,968 USD.