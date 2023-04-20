On April 18, 2023, KTM introduced its 2024 XC and XC-F cross-country range, with something for both two-stroke and four-stroke fans alike. All bikes in the range get new graphics, of course—but they also get a new suspension, geared toward improving the riding experience no matter what displacement riders choose.

The 2024 XC and XC-F lineup includes the following two-stroke models: 125 XC, 250 XC, and 300 XC. Moving up to the four-stroke range, we have the 250 XC-F, 350 XC-F, and the range-topping 450 XC-F. All these bikes get electronic fuel injection, and all the XC-Fs get traction control, launch control, and a quickshifter fitted as standard.

The biggest improvement to the 2024 XC and XC-F range, says KTM, is its suspension upgrades. A new WP XACT closed cartridge fork offers both more consistent and faster damping because of a mid-valve piston that’s completely new to the range. According to Team Orange, this feature avoids the problem of foaming oil in the fork, which can lead to undesirable damping behavior.

Gallery: 2024 KTM XC and XC-F Range

Out back, the 2024 XC and XC-F bikes get a WP XACT rear shock that is shorter and lighter in weight than the previous generation, while at the same time retaining the 300 mm (about 11.81 in) of suspension travel that was present in the previous version. Both front and rear suspension can be adjusted via hand clickers on the go, with no tools necessary.

As with the 2024 KTM SX and SX-F lineup, the XC and XC-F lineup also gets a graphics refresh for the new year. It features the bold orange and white color scheme we’ve come to expect from many a KTM model, but also adds in a couple of dark purple accents on the sides that are a callback to KTM’s usage of purple in the early ‘90s. Whether or not you were a KTM fan back then doesn’t necessarily matter; it’s a nice nod to its past without veering into a retro rut.

Pricing and availability will vary by geography, but KTM says that its entire 2024 XC and XC-F range should be available at authorized KTM dealers from April 2023 and beyond. If you’re interested in getting one, your best bet is to reach out to your local authorized KTM dealer.