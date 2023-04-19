Suzuki Has A New Teacup Collection Featuring All Our Favorite Bikes

You can only really be a true motorcycle enthusiasts if bikes encompass literally every single aspect of your daily life. You can really tell that someone's a motorcyclist even when they're not on the bike as more often than not, they're probably wearing a shirt emblazoned with their motorcycle's brand. They also probably have a bumper sticker on the back of their car saying "My other car is a *insert bike name here*."

All jokes aside, we're all guilty of collecting motorcycle-related memorabilia apart from the bike and our gear. These items serve as a nice conversation starter, and simply remind us of the joys of the two-wheeled lifestyle no matter where we are. That said, Suzuki has just released a new range of mugs highlighting a lot of its interesting models. Now, I say mugs, as they're actually marketed as teacups, but nothing's stopping you from putting coffee, juice, or even water in them. Heck, you could even use them to store your stationery or frequently-used tools like screwdrivers and Allen keys on your desk.

Suzuki's new teacup collection comes in a variety of designs, each highlighting a popular model. For starters, there's one that depicts the Suzuki V-Strom. Predominantly yellow, this teacup displays the V-Strom's silhouette, as well as the V-Strom branding. Up next, the Katana gets a mug of its own, as well, and you guessed it, it's silver, or rather, gray, as silver wouldn't probably make for the best contrast atop the white background. Just like the V-Strom, the Katana mug features the bike's silhouette and branding.

Suzuki's iconic GSX-R and GSX-S sportbike and naked sportbike are also featured in a teacup of their own. The two sporty models share a blue-themed mug with the stylized font of "GSX-R" and "GSX-S" prominently shown. Last but not least, the Suzuki Hayabusa gets a cup of its own, as well. The dark gray design contrasts heavily with the cup's white base, and figures the silhoutte of the high-performance machine beside the Hayabusa lettering.

Of course, for those who love all Suzuki models equally, there's also the Ultimate Sport teacup which showcases all of the Japanese brand's models including the Grasstracker, Let's 50, and even the Gladius 400. This one's finished in red, and instead of Kanji, has the names written in English.

Interestingly, the Suzuki teacup collection goes beyond just motorcycles. Your favorite Suzuki cars also get teacups of their own, so if you have a Suzuki Swift or Jimny sitting in your garage as I do, you may want to get those teacups, as well. The teacups retail for 1,100 Yen a piece, or about $8.20 USD. That said, it may be hard to source them, as they're sold exclusively in Suzuki's S-Mall online retail platform in Japan.