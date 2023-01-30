Can’t Afford A Triumph Scrambler Bond Edition? Get This Scale Model Instead

Triumph is arguably one of the most iconic European brands in existence, not only because of its rich history, impressive model range, and success in motorsports, but also because of its continuing relevance in pop culture. Numerous Triumph machines have graced the silver screen in movies both big and small.

From the Street Triple RS in Birds of Prey, to the Daytona 955i in Mission: Impossible II, it goes without saying that the iconic British marque is quite a movie star itself. Having said that, one of Triumph’s most recent forays into the world of cinema is just as British as the brand itself. I’m talking about none other than James Bond’s most recent movie, No Time To Die. The motorcycle in question was a Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE, a fitting model for the action-packed sequences of the film.

Unsurprisingly, the actual bike used in the movie gained quite a lot of popularity, and it's now in a private collection after being sold for 138,600 British Pounds—approximately $150,000 USD—at auction. This came much to the surprise of to both spectators and the folks at the auction block, as the bike was expected to sell within the $20,000 to $30,000 ballpark. Having said all that, just because we can no longer get our hands on the movie bike, doesn’t mean we can’t add it to our collection. The same is true if you can’t afford the standard Scrambler 1200 XE, either, which retails for a rather steep $14,445 ISD.

What we can add to our collections is this swanky scale model of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE used in the latest James Bond movie. Designed and manufactured by die-cast model specialist Corgi—not the dog, but I’m sure they’re naked after the dog—the Scrambler 1200 XE Bond Edition is a 1:12 scale model, meaning the attention to detail will be impressively precise. Measuring 21 centimeters long and 10.4 centimeters high, the scale model even comes in a beautiful black box with gold-finished logos of the movie title.

The scale model itself is very impressive, too, with all the parts and accessories—even the headlight screen and brake hoses—replicated to a tee. Needless to say, the scale model isn’t cheap at 100 Euros, or $114.99 at Hornby Hobbies, but it’s certainly a fine addition to your collection of all things motorcycle.