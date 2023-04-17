Italian Brand Kappamoto Presents The Updated KV56 Helmet

Kappamoto is an Italian company that specializes in the production of high-quality motorcycle helmets. The firm was established in 1956, and was then called Cappamoto, with the goal of providing riders with comfortable and safe headgear that satisfies the highest quality and performance criteria.

Giuseppe Visenzi, a former Grand Prix Motorcycle Champion and the creator of the Italian equipment label Givi, purchased Cappamoto in 1991, and likewise changed its name to Kappamoto. From then, the brand was able to further develop its image as a renowned and respected brand owing to Visenzi's knowledge in the motorcycle industry and his passion for innovation.

In the present day, the company offers a diverse range of motorcycle helmets. Its arsenal continues to grow with the advent of the KV56. The full-face helmet distinguishes itself with its basic features and low price.The KV56 is intended to provide riders with a simple, no-frills helmet option, thanks to its minimalist design with a sleek, aerodynamic shell and minimal graphics, giving it a clean and modern appearance. The helmet is available in a number of colors to accommodate a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Technically, the KV56 has a thermoplastic shell that offers good protection in the case of an accident, but is much cheaper to produce than fiberglass or polycarbonate shells. The helmet boasts a stylish, full-face design that provides the rider's head and face with optimum protection. The KV56 is also built to keep the rider cool and comfortable on extended journeys. It has a wide vent on the chin and air intakes on the top, which serve to channel air into the helmet and circulate it around the rider's head. Heat extractors at the back of the helmet aid to evacuate hot air and keep the rider's head cool and dry.

The KV56 helmet is certified under the ECE R22.06 safety standard to guarantee that it satisfies the highest safety requirements. This indicates it has been thoroughly tested and authorized for usage on European roads. The ECE R22.06 standard is one of the world's most stringent safety standards, so riders can be certain that the KV56 will provide adequate safety and protection in the event of an accident.

The Kappamoto KV56 helmet has completely removable and washable inner linings that increase its longevity. In addition, the helmet incorporates a micrometric clasp that can be easily and swiftly removed for convenience of wearing and removal. Kappamoto offers the KV56 helmet in a variety of colors, both plain and with designs, and it's very affordably priced. The plain-colored helmets cost only 159 Euros ($177 USD), while the graphic alternatives cost 169 Euros ($188 USD).