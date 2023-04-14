Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle brand Benelli has been expanding at a rapid pace in the global market. Thanks to its parent company Qianjiang Motors, Benelli has a wide selection of models to its disposal. In fact, you may have noticed that QJ Motor, Benelli's sister company under the Qianjiang umbrella, has no shortage of new models which have continuously been rolling out in the Chinese market.

Thanks to its massive manufacturing capabilities, Benelli is able to streamline its product portfolio according to key markets it operates in, much like bigger, more established manufacturers do. For example, in the Asian market, Benelli has small bikes with engines typically smaller than 250cc. The newest of which is the TNT25N, a model that's been around for quite some time now, but has just been launched in the Malaysian market.

Gallery: 2023 Benelli TNT25N Storms Into The Malaysian Market

4 Photos

The TNT25N represents the concept of a dynamic, engaging, and lightweight stripped-down motorcycle, with a 249cc single-cylinder engine with DOHC and liquid cooling. The naked bike generates 25.5 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 14.8 pound-feet of torque at 8,000 rpm. A six-speed manual transmission delivers power to the back wheel. The motorcycle's suspension system, which includes an inverted fork at the front and a single shock absorber at the back, does an adequate job of keeping the bike planted on city streets and twisty mountain roads.

Full LED headlights, a digital display, and single disc brakes with 260-millimeter front and 240-millimeter rear rotors are standard on the Benelli TNT25N. Due to its user-friendly size and adequate performance, this model is appropriate for both rookie and seasoned riders, with a dry weight of 155 kilos and a seat height of 780 millimeters. Furthermore, the bike is suitable for daily usage because it has a 13.5-liter fuel tank that should provide a fair amount of range in between fill-ups.

The Benelli TNT25N has been introduced in the Malaysian market with an official retail price of RM12,998, which equates to around $2,593 USD. According to Benelli Malaysia, the motorbike is available in three colors: Power Black, Strength Red, and Golden Yellow.