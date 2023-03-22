Kyra Sacdalan co-founded The Cold Start (TCS), an adventure riding clinic, in 2022 when she realized she wasn’t the only rider that wanted to brush up on their off-roading skills. Partnering with Colorado-based dirt bike training school Skool of Moto, TCS focused on the basics with its Intro to Dirt course. Back for its second year, The Cold Start returns to Baja, Mexico, and promises to be bigger than ever in 2023.

TCS will kick things up a notch the second time around with its ADV 101 edition. Attendees can still expect rides and workshops along with unique culinary experiences, but Sacdalan and crew hope to level up the curriculum with additional courses. Aside from the main ride through Ensenada, Eréndira, and San Quintín, TCS will offer discipline-based instruction from industry leaders.

On May 5, 2023, MotoTrek host Dusty Wessels will run a riding clinic for ADV riders while Skool of Moto’s Donni Reddington will teach the dual-sport program. Those participating in the clinics will need to arrive in Baja on May 4, 2023.

TCS bookends the main tour with another extracurricular activity as well. If you’re hoping to soak up some more Mexican culture before heading home, the group will partake in a local tour hosted by the Lost In Baja tour company. The options include sport fishing, horseback riding, or a regional food tour.

Tickets for the May 5 riding clinics range from $150-$250, while the Lost In Baja excursions cost between $120-$750. TCS bifurcates standard event pricing between the Coasting and Full Send packages. The base bundle includes two meals per day (plus snacks), cultural experiences, ADV-focused workshops, on-trail medical/mechanical assistance, shuttle/luggage transfers, and discounts on REV’IT! products.

Full Send includes everything in the Coasting deal but adds lodging/camping, airport/border transfer, logistics assistance, welcome swag, a tourist visa, and motorcycle insurance. The base package goes for $1,700 while the upgraded option costs $2,200. Please note that none of the packages include a bike rental, transport to/from Ensenada, travel insurance, Medevac, alcohol/additional meals, tips/service fees, or gifts/souvenirs.