Italian Firm Eleveit Presents The Venom WP Touring Boots

Eleveit, an Italian firm that specializes in making footwear for motorcycle riders, is expanding its product line in time for the spring season by releasing the Venom WP touring boots. These boots are designed to have a distinguishing trait that sets them different from other models in their line.

Eleveit's Venom WP touring boots adhere to the traditional design of a touring boot while incorporating some modern elements that enhance its look. The boots, for example, include hexagonal inlays on the tibia that, in addition to functioning as protective features, give them a unique appearance. A few red highlights have also been added to the design, which contributes to its modern and sporty appeal.

While all that is cool and all, the defining feature of the Venom WP is the integration of an Ice-Key Tag. This little beacon is situated on the boot's exterior and acts as a handy tool for storing personal medical information. Users can enter vital medical information into a dedicated website, which emergency responders can access via an NFC link in the event of an accident. In an emergency, this feature makes it easier for medical personnel to give timely and effective care.

The Venom WP touring boots provide motorcyclists with added features in addition to its exclusive Ice-Key Tag technology. The combination of nubuck leather and rubber welds, which lower the weight of the boot overall, makes the boots lighter than conventional designs. In addition, the boots include an ergonomic cut with front and rear gussets for improved flexibility and mobility. Furthermore, the boots contain a waterproof E-Dry membrane in the lining to guarantee that the rider's feet stay dry. Last but not least, the boots have a Velcro flap and side clasp for a snug and comfortable fit.

Of course, given the fact that the Venom WP boots are long-distance touring boots, safety is a key part of the equation. The boots are reinforced at the heel and toe to protect the rider's feet in case of a crash. In addition, there are ankle protection features and an inside shin protection plate. A rubber reinforcement covers the selector region to protect the boot from damage caused by gear changes.

The boots are only available in one color and in sizes ranging from 36 to 48. The Eleveit Venom WP boots cost 239.90 Euros (around $258 USD), making them an affordable alternative for riders looking for a blend of style, utility, and safety.