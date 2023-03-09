Motorcycle gear has come a long way in the last decade. Riders no longer need to don full leathers or technical touring suits to handle the rigors of the road. In recent years, brands successfully integrated top-tier protection into casual wear like denim and canvas jackets. However, not all workplaces or happy hours welcome such non-formal wear.

For that enterprising crowd, Brummell’s Blazer V2 is all play on the bike and all business in the office. The jacket itself consists of 50 percent DuPont Kevlar and 50 percent Coolmax material. Meanwhile, viscose and polyester make up the inner liner, while the Brummell Skin/outer layer features a blend of 86 percent wool, 10 percent polyester, and four percent elastane. Brummell also equips the blazer with breathable armpit vets for summer commuting and a windproof gilet when the temperatures drop.

The coat protects from more than the weather, though. Brummell also integrates level 2 SAS-TEC Tripleflex armor at the shoulders and elbows, and a level 1 protector at the back. Along with the jacket’s abrasion-resistant DuPont Kevlar layer, the impact protection nets the Blazer V2 a Class A safety rating.

Brummell doesn’t' skimp on style either. While the coat comes in Deep Black, Dark Check Grey, and Royal Navy, users can swap out the Brummel Skin top layer to suit their outfit. Additionally, the single-breasted cut and one-button lapel collar deliver a classic look while remaining fashionable. The adjustable snap cuffs and shoulder gussets only amplify comfort and tailor the jacket to the rider.

Retailing for $789, the Blazer V2 comes in US men’s sizes 38-52 (48-62 EU). Yes, motorcycle gear has come a long way in the last decade, Brummell’s blazer proves that classics never go out of style.