Brixton Motorcycles Pulls The Covers Off The New Felsberg 125

Brixton Motorcycles is an Austrian company that specializes in retro-styled motorcycles with contemporary technology. Since its establishment in 2014, the business has rapidly grown popular in Europe and other parts of the world. With the introduction of the Cromwell 1200, Brixton's inventory now comprises a variety of bikes with displacements ranging from 125cc to 1,200cc, all of which have distinctly retro design.

Although having its headquarters in Austria, Brixton Motorcycles outsources the production of certain models to China. To produce their motorcycles, Brixton has partnered with Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Zongshen. The Chinese motorcycle maker has a wealth of expertise making motorcycles for a variety of markets. Zongshen and Brixton collaborate extensively to guarantee that their motorcycles are produced in accordance with their strict quality and performance requirements. As a result, Brixton keeps growing its model selection on the European market. The Felsberg 125 FT is the company's newest motorcycle.

The Felsberg 125 FT, like all of Brixton's models, has a retro-inspired design that draws stylistic cues from the world of flat-track racing. A single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled engine powers the motorcycle and produces 11 horsepower and 7.8 pound-feet of torque. A chain final drive and a five-speed manual transmission transfer power to the back wheel. The Felsberg 125 also has a monoshock rear suspension, a telescopic front fork, and a steel tubular frame. Both the front and rear wheels of the bike have disc brakes, and ABS is an optional extra.

The Felsberg 125 weighs 130 kilos and has an 11-liter fuel capacity. The Brixton Felsberg 125 is an attractive and capable entry-level motorbike that is perfect for commuting and city riding, in general. Due to its entry-level performance, the Felsberg 125 is a bike that novices with an A1 license can ride while yet being capable enough to be ridden off-road by an experienced rider.

As of this writing, Brixton has yet to reveal pricing for the new Felsberg 125 FT. It is, however, anticipated to hit the European market in the second half of 2023. Apart from the European market, Brixton also has a presence in multiple Asian markets such as China, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, as well as in South America. That said, the Felsberg will likely debut in Europe first, prior to being marketed in other parts of the globe.