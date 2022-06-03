Zongshen Introduces The RE250 Classic-Style Roadster

We already know that the modern-classic trend will never go out of style. While major brands launching throwback models to highlight their heritage is understandable, what do you think about new brands without any history launching retro-style bikes? We’ve seen it a lot from mostly Chinese manufacturers, and a new one—the Zongshen RE250—has just been launched in China. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Zongshen is a well-known Chinese motorcycle manufacturer with a large product line. The RE250 is the company's newest vintage roadster in the "RE" series. The RE250 hits a solid balance between sporty and classic in terms of style. The spherical theme of the bike exemplifies the classic styling. It has a small flyscreen, a circular headlight, and an instrument cluster. However, it is not entirely retro, as an LCD instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting system are included.

A 249cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine produces 28 horsepower and 16 ft-lbs of torque at the core of this throwback motorcycle. This is the same engine that can be found on the Aprilia GP250, which Aprilia has commissioned Zongshen to produce on their behalf. The engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission with a conventional slipper clutch. The bike has a 775mm seat height, a 143 kilogram wet weight, and a big 15-litre fuel tank, all of which contribute to its reasonable usability.

A 41mm inverted fork in the front and a monoshock at the back are included. A front-mounted 300mm disc and a rear-mounted 218mm disc, as well as dual-channel ABS, perform braking responsibilities. The RE250 is priced in the same ballpark as the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 250 for the Asian market, at 18,800 Yuan, which makes out to around $2,830 USD. If Zongshen decides to distribute the new bike outside of China, it'll undoubtedly shake up the entire entry-level neo-retro segment.