The 2023 GPX Legend 250 Twin II Makes Its Way To Malaysia

GPX is a Thai motorcycle manufacturer with a relatively small presence in the Southeast Asian market. The brand is known as a lifestyle brand, selling mostly neo-retro motorcycles with a focus on style and fashion, rather than practicality and utility, and as such, is popular with today's stylish, on-the-go generation.

With most of its bikes featuring retro-inspired styling, as well as sourcing its engines from multiple Chinese suppliers, GPX is able to retail its models for low, attractive prices. For the 2023 model year, the brand has updated one of its most popular models, the Legend 250 Twin II. Launched in Thailand, and more recently, Malaysia, the bike features a new color scheme dubbed Forest Green. For 2023, the Legend is sold in a total of three colorways, including Gray and Black. It retails for the equivalent of $3,082 USD.

Some of the main defining features of the Legend 250 Twin are its classic-inspired styling. The retro roadster borrows styling cues from classic roadsters like the Triumph Bonneville, as characterized by its large fuel tank, round headlight, and neutral riding position. Up front, the bike gets an LED headlight. Meanwhile, an LED taillight provides illumination at the back. The Legend also gets a flat saddle large enough to accommodate a passenger.

As for components, GPX has fitted the Legend 250 Twin II with inverted front forks and YSS dual-shock absorbers at the rear. Braking hardware consists of dual-front and single-rear disc brakes measuring 276 millimeters and 220 millimeters, respectively. It makes use of four-piston calipers up front, and a sliding single-piston setup at the rear.

Last but not least, the GPX Legend 250 Twin II is powered by a 234cc, air and oil-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. Max output is set at 19 horsepower and 10.5 pound-feet of torque. It breathes through a blacked-out two-into-one exhaust system.