Despite decades of development, electric mobility remains in its infancy. Just like the horse and buggy and the internal-combustion automobile that came before it, electric vehicles require time before mass adoption. Still, there’s no better time to get in on the ground floor, and Italy’s ITS Maker Foundation hopes to grant young engineering and mechanics students a chance to get ahead of the curve.

In partnership with the Italian Motorcycle Federation (FMI) and the Misano World Circuit, the two-year ITS course focuses on both theoretical lectures and practical applications with laboratories, projects, business simulations, entrepreneur meetings, and company tours. Students can expect not just mechanics and electronics modules but also English lessons to improve their employment prospects in a global market.

"There are many employment opportunities,” proclaimed ITS Maker Foundation president Ormes Corradini. “The young people who complete the course will be able to work in companies manufacturing motorcycles and their components, or they will be facilitated in approaching the world of motorsport, thanks to the training collaboration with the Federation, with Misano [World Circuit] and with other important acronyms and companies in the sector.”

The post-diploma curriculum then requires that candidates complete internships at mechanics, mechatronics, motor engineering, and automation companies in the Emilia Romagna region. In all, the students will accrue 2,000 hours of training before ever starting their careers.

“We are looking for motivated young people,” admitted Corradini, “not only attracted by the glittering world of racing, but who want to seriously increase their skills and become technicians and mechanics in the motorcycle sector. This course can be a great opportunity for who will attend it for two years with passion and commitment.”

The ITS Maker Foundation notes that senior endothermic and electric motorcycle technician graduates will suit roles at manufacturers, aftermarket brands, racing teams, and circuit organizations.

"Proposing this training course to young people is a source of pride for the Italian Motorcycle Federation", revealed FMI President Giovanni Copioli. “I am sure that we will be able to attract the attention of many young enthusiasts to whom we will offer the opportunity to experience this experience in the motorcycle world in a truly interesting context...”