Yamaha has long been a major player on the international racing scene. The bLU cRU has only stepped up its presence as of late too. In 2022, the single-make R7 Cup race series courted novice and amateur riders while the seventh-annual R3 Cup in Italy showcased racing’s rising stars. Racing is a team sport, however, and no rider claims victory without a coterie of competent mechanics.

That’s where the Yamaha Technical School (YTS) comes in. Developed in partnership with Italy’s Motorsport Technical School (MTS), the program seeks to find future Team Blue race technicians.

“Creating value by supporting the growth of talents and the development of passions through skills is what we have always done with our pilot programs,” revealed Yamaha Motor Europe country manager Andrea Colombi. “However, a team is made up of various figures and from today our commitment is aimed at the development of mechanics and electronics in the racing field that can support the sporting activity within our teams and GYTR dealerships.”

The (YTS) candidates started the curriculum on November 18, 2022, and the course runs through February 12, 2023. Once classes wrap up, organizers will identify five promising technicians for a five-day training course. The first two days on the itinerary will cover GYTR components while the following two days will focus on electronics. Come the final day, the students will apply all their learnings during a track day at Italy’s Misano World Circuit.

“The new technicians will be able to assimilate the vast know-how that Yamaha has in the racing field directly from the technicians of the world championship,” added Colombi.

To help with that transition, former European Superstock 1000 and current MotoE World Cup racer Niccolò Canepa will also teach the budding mechanics. Yamaha has long been a player in international racing but YTS ensures it’ll stay that way for years to come.