Thai Motorcycle Manufacturer GPX Presents The Tuscany 150 Retro Scooter

For decades, Vespa has been considered the OG retro scooter manufacturer, and for good reason—not only do its models remain relevant and contemporary today, but they also have the heritage and legacy to back it up. Naturally, lots of other manufacturers wanted in on the neo-retro scooter fun, and now, there are lots of other options to choose from when shopping for a classy, retro-inspired scooter.

Take, for example, GPX and its newest model, the Tuscany 150. GPX is a Thai motorcycle manufacturer that has been expanding across the Asian market. The company manufactures most of its bikes in Thailand, while sourcing some of its engines from Chinese suppliers. In the case of the Tuscany 150, GPX isn't even trying to hide the fact that it's inspired by Vespa. For starters, the scooter's body work is the spitting image of a Vespa Sprint, albeit with tweaked lines on the apron and floorboard which give it a slightly more modern appearance. It is, however, much cheaper than any Vespa, retailing for the equivalent of $1,772 USD.

Nevertheless, to make sure that the Tuscany 150 is indeed built like a modern scooter—meaning it's reliable and efficient—GPX teamed up with Taiwanese manufacturer SYM, whose forte just so happens to be scooters. It's powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single cylinder engine with a two-valve cylinder head and single overhead camshaft. Like most other modern scoots, the Tuscany sends power to the rear wheel via a CVT.

Other features include a front disc brake mated to a rear drum with combined braking system (CBS) technology. Unlike the Vespa which inspired the scooter, the Tuscany 150 gets a standard telescopic front fork as opposed to the single arm front suspension of the Italian scooter. Out back, the GPX gets twin shock absorbers that can be adjusted for preload. Apart from that, the Tuscany 150 gets modern day amenities such as an LCD instrument panel, LED lights, a USB charger, and even keyless ignition for the range-topping model.